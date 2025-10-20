Partly cloudy skies and a few showers linger across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this afternoon.

Reduction in cloudiness and shower/thunderstorm activity is expected until early Wednesday, before another tropical wave approaches the islands.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert…Slight-haze across our area is likely to thin-out by Wednesday.

Moderate-fresh (20 – 35km/h) breeze across our islands could vary in direction between east northeasterly and southeasterly in some locations.

Sea conditions are gradually falling, becoming slight to moderate {1.0m(3ft) west of our islands and 1.5m(5ft)} east of our islands in open water by Thursday night.