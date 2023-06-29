St Vincent Special Olympics team won 6 medals at Berlin Games

The Special Olympics team from St. Vincent (SVG) earned six medals at the recently concluded Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

The Special Olympics team won four (4) silver medals, two (2) bronze medals, and a number of ribbons.

Natasha Doyle won silver in female tennis singles, Andrick Arthur and Teron Hull won silver in doubles tennis, and Krista Bynoe won silver in swimming in the 50 meter backstroke and bronze in the 25 meter breaststroke. In the men’s 100m, Jason Williams won bronze.

Jason Williams finished fourth in the 200m; Natasha Doyle and Utica Smith finished fifth in doubles tennis; and Presley Peters finished sixth in the men’s 100m on his debut rodeo.

Over 180 countries sent representatives to compete in 26 sports.