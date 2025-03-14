St Vincent & the Grenadines Celebrates National Heroes Day

Remembering Joseph Chatoyer: The Carib Chief Who Fought for His Homeland

Today, Monday, 14 March, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) commemorates National Heroes Day.

This holiday commemorates the national hero, Chief Joseph Chatoyer, marking the anniversary of his passing on this day in 1795. Throughout the ages, the ownership of the islands has been a matter of contention among the British, French, and Spanish, while the Caribs, who inhabited the islands long before the colonists’ arrival, valiantly opposed these encroachments.

In 1772, as the British endeavoured to extend their influence on the island, the indigenous populace once more demonstrated their resolve to safeguard their territory by rising up in the First Carib War.

Under the leadership of Joseph Chatoyer, a prominent chief of the Garifuna, the Caribs compelled the British to enter into a peace treaty that delineated the territorial boundaries between British and Carib regions of the island.

In 1795, exasperated by the British’s persistent disregard for the treaty’s stipulations, the Second Carib War commenced.

On the 14th of March in the year 1795, Chatoyer met his demise at the hands of British forces on Dorsetshire Hill.

Although the conflict persisted until October 1796 under his brother’s command, the demise of Chatoyer marked a pivotal juncture.

In recognition of his valiant efforts to defend his homeland, Chatoyer stands as a national hero of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. While National Heroes’ Day serves to commemorate all individuals who have significantly contributed to the nation, it is particularly appropriate that this date pays tribute to the original hero.

A memorial to Chatoyer is situated at the location on Dorsetshire Hill where he met his demise.

A wreath-laying ceremony is conducted in observance of the Heroes Day celebration.