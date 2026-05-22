SVG strengthens intl. ties at 29th COFCOR meeting

The Honourable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, represented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the Twenty-Ninth Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR). The prominent diplomatic summit was held in Paramaribo, Suriname, spanning May 20 to 21, 2026.

While attending the regional summit, Minister Bramble took the opportunity to hold key discussions on the margins of the event with Ariya Eri, Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Their strategic exchange focused heavily on sustaining and enhancing bilateral cooperation between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Japan. Additionally, the leaders explored future opportunities to deepen the broader engagement between Japan and the wider CARICOM region.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Minister Bramble’s participation at the COFCOR meetings highlights Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ continued dedication to regional cooperation.

The Ministry noted that such diplomatic efforts are a testament to the nation’s commitment to “constructive international engagement in support of sustainable development and shared prosperity”