SVG Strengthens Links with Singapore, Germany

The Honourable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs held a joint courtesy call with Mr. Phillippe Alfred May, Honorary Consul of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Singapore, and Dr. Rudiger Ackerman, Honorary Consul of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Germany, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

The meeting provided a platform for constructive dialogue on several areas of mutual interest, including opportunities to enhance collaboration in tourism, education, and engagement with the Vincentian Diaspora abroad.

Discussions also reflected a shared commitment to exploring avenues that could further deepen cooperation and foster meaningful exchanges between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and its international partners.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs values its partnership with Singapore and Germany and remains committed to strengthening these enduring relationships in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of all nations involved.