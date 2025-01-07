SVG Strengthens Surveillance As Respiratory Virus Surge in China

Report on the cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

St Vincent’s Ministry of Health wishes to advise the public that the Ministry is closely monitoring the reports of an increase in respiratory viruses circulating in China. The reports speak of an increase in cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus in the family with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 3, 2024 had not received reports from China of any unusual increase in respiratory illness. The latest surveillance data updates from China’s Center for Disease Control & Prevention (China CDC) surveillance data stated that the magnitude and intensity of infectious respiratory cases were lower than those recorded during the same period last year, although there has been a rise in acute respiratory infections in Northern provinces of China.

At this time, the Ministry will continue to strengthen respiratory disease surveillance systems across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This strengthening will include increasing our capacity to detect (laboratory or clinically), contain and implement our treatment protocols for said viruses. Routine surveillance for other infectious diseases will continue coupled with frequent awareness programmes for identified target groups.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and update the public accordingly. To date, St Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded no confirmed case/s of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

The public is therefore advised to continue observing a healthy lifestyle which reduces exposure to viral infections, including frequent hand washing, minimizing contact with persons who are sick /crowds and seeking care early.