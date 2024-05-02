CARIBBEAN YOUTH CONGRESS HAILED A SUCCESS

In an effort to promote youth empowerment, the 2024 National Tourism Youth Congress was held on Tuesday April 30 at the NIS Conference Room.

In his address, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James said initiatives like these are important in promoting sustainability as the Caribbean region is the largest Tourism dependent region in the world.

Minister James urged the students to appreciate the tourism industry and its’ versatility, noting that the industry creates linkages and promotes hospitality related professions.

He pointed out that areas of study in TVET carry weight as they foster employability and skills training propelling them into professions which can generate substantial profits and create a better standard of living.

At the Regional Youth Congress to be held in the Cayman Islands, O’rhanna Brewster of the Girls High School will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines as Junior Minister of Tourism.

Jaiden Hazell representing the St. Vincent Grammar School placed 2nd and Danroy Holder (Georgetown Secondary School) placed 3rd.