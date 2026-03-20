SVG Students Get Social Upgrade with BC Arcade

BC Entertainment Launches Student Engagement Campaign: Game On

BC Entertainment Arcade has launched a new student-focused campaign aimed at providing young adults with fun, engaging social experiences while strengthening community connections across St. Vincent.

The campaign, which began on February 23, 2026, is being hosted at BC Entertainment Arcade in Arnos Vale and at selected campus venues. It features themed event nights, DJ performances, and interactive games, all designed to create a lively space where students can relax, connect with friends, and enjoy activities beyond the classroom. Students and members of the public can find more information about upcoming events through the official Instagram page .

The initiative reflects BC Entertainment Arcade’s commitment to promoting positive student engagement while providing a safe and creative environment for entertainment.

By combining music, social interaction, and community participation, the campaign encourages students to build connections and express themselves in an enjoyable setting. “BC Entertainment Arcade is proud to provide a space where students can enjoy music and games, connect with peers, and celebrate their achievements,” said Charlene Dublin, Owner. “We are very pleased with the effort of the students and lecturers in bringing this project together.

The quality of the campaign represents a major milestone for our engagement initiatives and the wider community.” Through this campaign, BC Entertainment Arcade continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading entertainment hub while supporting student life and social development.