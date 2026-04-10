SVG swimmers make waves at Carifta aquatics in Martinique

The 39th Carifta Aquatics Championships was hosted in Martinique from April 3rd to 8th, 2026, with over 400 swimmers from 24 countries in the Caribbean region participating. These regional swimmers are some of the best age group swimmers in the world.

Team St. Vincent and the Grenadines was comprised of 4 swimmers. Kione Deshong and Caghry Williams swam in the first year of the boys 13 to 14 age group. Hazen Dabriel and Matthew Ballah swam in the boys 15 to 17 age group. The team was led by Coach Tamarah St. Hillaire.

The SVG Swimming Federation (SVGSF) congratulates these four athletes who all did their best and represented SVG with pride. Special congratulations to:

Kione Deshong who becomes our first male swimmer to win medals in the first year of the boys age 13 to 14 group. Kione won a Silver medal in the 200 meter Breaststroke and a Bronze medal in the 100 meter Breaststroke. Kione also broke the SVG age group record in the 50 meter Freestyle.

Caghry Williams qualified for the finals in the 50 meter Breaststroke and 100 meter Breaststroke events and placed 6th in both events. He also set 5 new personal best times in the 200 Breaststroke, 50 Fly and Breaststroke,100 Backstroke and Breaststroke.

Hazen Dabriel qualified for the finals in the 200 meter Backstroke where he placed 8th. He set 5 personal best times and broke two national open records in the 200 Backstroke and the 200 meter Individual Medley. Hazen also broke three national age group records in the boys 15 to 17 age group in the 200 Freestyle, the 200 Backstroke and the 200 Individual Medley.

Matthew Ballah swam in his last year of eligibility for Carifta and set two personal best times in the 50 meter Fly and the 200 meter Backstroke. He has represented SVG at 5 consecutive Carifta championships.

SVG swimmers have secured medals for fourteen consecutive Carifta Championships. The SVG Swimming federation remains committed to the continued development of all our athletes and coaches, ensuring their future success.