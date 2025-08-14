50 Scholarships awarded to Southern Grenadines students

SVG ‘S EMBASSY IN TAIWAN OFFERS 50 SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDENTS AFFECTED BY BERYL

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Embassy in Taiwan handed over fifty (50) Scholarships valued at 65,000 thousand dollars to Primary School students from the Southern Grenadines.

SVG’s Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Her Excellency Andrea Bowman said the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl prompted the idea of the scholarships, which are aimed at providing stability and financial support to students in the Southern Grenadines.

Chief Education Officer, Kay Martin-Jack stated that the Ministry of Education is delighted by the generous contribution of The Embassy and urged parents to make wise fmancial decisions in furthering their children’s education.

The Handing over took place today at the Curriculum Units Conference Room.