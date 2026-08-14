SVG, Taiwan pledge stronger bonds as relations hit 45 years

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China (Taiwan) on Wednesday celebrated 45 years of diplomatic relations with Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday and President Dr. Lai Ching-te, both expressing commitment to maintaining the ties.

“Mr. President, our relationship has evolved to be more than friendship; it is partnership,” Prime Minister Friday said at a cocktail reception to celebrate the milestone.

He traced the history of the relationship and the ways it has benefited each country, even as he spoke about his outlook for Kingstown-Taipei ties over the next five years.

“My hope is that when our countries gather for the 50th anniversary, we will be able to say that our relationship has grown five years deeper, with new ways of interaction between our people and governments.

“That there will be even more Vincentian and Taiwanese businesses creating opportunities together, enriching our two nations. Also, that more of our young people will have exchanged ideas and our institutions will be cooperating in new ways, solving new problems, unlocking new possibilities for progress.”

Speaking at the same reception, President Lai said:

“Prime Minister Friday and I are both very determined to broaden the horizons of the friendship between our countries as we look forward to an even more brilliant 45 years ahead.”

Prime Minister Friday is leading a nine-member delegation on an official visit to Taiwan, his first intercontinental trip since his election in November.

“My colleagues and I have travelled a long distance to get here. But when we left home, we knew we were coming to be among friends and more…” he told guests at the reception, which included Taiwan government officials, diplomats and Vincentians in Taiwan.

“I said a minute ago that we are among friends. And no one here can dispute that. Taiwan and SVG established diplomatic relations in 1981, a mere two years after SVG became an independent nation,” Prime Minister Friday said.

“So, you see, you have been with us as friends almost from the moment we took our first steps as a young nation,” he said, referring to the fact that when Kingstown and Taipei established diplomatic relations on August 12th, 1981, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines had been independent for less than two years.

“And tonight, 45 years later, we are still here together stronger than ever. That deserves celebration!”

Prime Minister Friday said that both sides must acknowledge that the 45-year relationship has undergone some change.

“The world of 1981, when we joined hands diplomatically, is not the world in which we gather tonight. It is vastly different. And our countries have changed as well, and I believe we have changed for the better.

“Today, despite natural disasters, diplomatic and other challenges, Taiwan has prospered and has emerged as a global technological giant,” the prime minister said.

He said Taiwan’s economic success has been matched by social progress; democracy has blossomed; Taiwan’s people are well-educated and highly skilled; enjoy first-rate health care and safe communities; and can be hopeful for an even brighter future.

“We applaud you for your amazing accomplishments. These things were not given to you, nor did you inherit them. You harnessed your individual and collective intellect, you worked very hard, you planned carefully and invested wisely in your people, especially the young, to build a society that you can now deservedly enjoy.”

Addressing President Lai directly, Prime Minister Friday said that the diplomatic relations began with the formal signing of an agreement, adding, “but the growth and evolution of that relationship into genuine friendship and much more require choices and deliberate actions by people, especially by leaders like us.

“Over the past 45 years, leaders on both sides worked assiduously to ensure that our relationship remained relevant, valuable and meaningful for our people. For 45 years, our two countries have continued to make choices that have deepened and strengthened our relationship.”

The Prime Minister noted that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines opened its embassy in Taipei seven years ago, adding that it gave Kingstown “a permanent and distinguished presence here in Taiwan and signalled quite clearly our intention to strengthen the bridge linking our peoples.

“In this regard, let me acknowledge Ambassador Kenton Chance and the staff of our Embassy for their continued hard work in representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in serving our nationals here and in promoting our relationship with you,” he said of the diplomat who succeeded Andrea Bowman, Kingstown’s first Ambassador to Taipei.

The Prime Minister said that relationships are easiest when they demand little of the parties and cost nothing.

“However, the real test of a good relationship is when it remains true and consistent even when circumstances become difficult. I am happy to say that St Vincent and the Grenadines has been consistent in its relationship with Taiwan.”

He spoke of Kingstown’s advocacy for Taipei in the international community and of official visits between the two countries.

“However, the diplomatic relationship between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan has long moved from only government-to-government diplomacy to people-to-people interactions.”

Prime Minister Friday said it includes Vincentians who study, work and live in Taiwan.

“Thank you for continuing to welcome them,” he said, adding that the “deep people-to-people interactions” include the Taiwanese technical officers who spend years working alongside our people in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, imparting specialised knowledge and skills.

“But perhaps most notably, it involves the countless personal friendships and family relationships that have developed over the years among our people, sharing language and culture, and who have together learned over those 45 years that a country on the other side of the world need not be strangers and need not feel so far away.”

He said that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan have stood together during times of success.

“… in times of adversity such as natural disasters, we feel each other’s pain and instinctively reach out with a helping hand. In turbulent and uncertain economic times, we look out for one another.

“It is good and reassuring to know that we can count on one another when it matters most,” Prime Minister Friday said and thanked Taiwan for being there for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines over the past 45 years.

“We are happy to have been equally steadfast with you. Let us together look forward to a more hopeful and brighter future.”