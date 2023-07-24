SVG takes 14 early medals at 2023 CBN/WINLOTT games in Grenada

The 2023 CBN/WINLOTT Windward Island School Games kicked off in St. George’s, Grenada, on Saturday, July 22. The first sporting discipline was the Track & Field competition, at the Kirani James National Stadium.

St. Vincent & the Grenadines amassed a total of 175 points to finish 3rd, ahead of Dominica, who had 162 points. Host country Grenada, ran away with the top spot, with 318 point. St. Lucia was second, with 226 points.

SVG’s medal haul was 14, with 4 gold, 5 silvers and 5 bronzes. Gold medals came from Zichri (Zee-Tree) Hepburn in the Boys 1500m, J’aivar (Jay-var) Cato in the Boys Long Jump, and 2 from Kirk Hamlet Jr, in the Shot Put and Discus.

Kessian John and Sydran Bentrick won silvers in the Girls and Boys 1500m respectively, as did J’aivar Cato in the Boys High Jump, and the Boys 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.

The Gils 4x100m relay team brought home bronze, along with Mitchron John in the Boys 800mand Matthew Robinson in the Boys Triple Jump, Long Jump and 400m.

On Sunday, with action in Boys Volleyball and Basketball, and Netball. The Boys Volleyball team went under to Grenada in straight sets. Scores were 25-13, 25-12, 25-22.

The Netball team also lost to Grenada, with a final score of 45-15, and Boys Basketball suffered a heavy defeat to Dominica, 106-46.