SVG takes giant leap towards first-world status

Gonsalves Leads Walkthrough of Historic Port Project

Tuesday August 19th marked a significant moment for infrastructural development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, led a comprehensive walkthrough of the Port Modernization Project in Kingstown, marking another major milestone in the nation’s most ambitious infrastructural development to date.

The project, the second largest investment in the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is now in its final stages.

With expanded berthing facilities, advanced cargo-handling systems, and modernized port operations, the initiative is set to redefine the country’s capacity for trade, tourism, and regional connectivity. During the walkthrough, Prime Minister Gonsalves emphasized the transformative impact of the project, noting that it represents not just physical progress, but a new era of national developments.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines is moving towards a first-world nation status,” Dr. Gonsalves declared, underscoring the long-term vision of prosperity and resilience for the people of the nation.

Once complete, the Port Modernization Project will significantly enhance efficiency, safety, and competitiveness at Kingstown’s port, positioning St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a modern hub in the Eastern Caribbean.

As the Prime Minister highlighted, the project goes beyond infrastructure it is an investment in people, the economy, and the nation’s future as a small island developing state preparing to meet the demands of the 21st century.