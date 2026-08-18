SVG takes gold on final day of ECVA men’s championship

Team St. Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Saint Lucia 3-1 (17-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22) to win the Gold Medal in the Men division of the 2026 ECVA Men Women Volleyball Championship, hosted in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Saint Lucia came out strong, taking the opening set 25-17. St. Vincent and the Grenadines answered immediately, however, reeling off the next three sets (25-17, 25-13, 25-22) to close out the match and claim the Gold Medal. Saint Lucia takes home the Silver Medal after a spirited run through the men bracket.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines head coach credited a change in game plan for the turnaround, explaining that the adjustment caught Saint Lucia off guard and opened the door for the come-from-behind win.