SVG Takes Third Place Finish at OECS Swimming

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) placed third at the 32nd OECS Swim Championships at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre from November 8 to 10, 2024, with 1102 points.

Vincentians placed again in 2023, when St Lucia hosted the championships.

Local swimmers won 88 medals. The harvest included 30 gold, 27 silver, and 31 bronze.

Besides medals, St Vincent and the Grenadines has two individual champions, Jadon Hamilton and Hazen Dabriel.

Hamilton led the Boys 11-12 with 3 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze medals, while Dabriel won the Boys 13-14 with 5 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze.

Other medallists were Hamilton and Dabriel, Kione Deshong (4 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze), Kennice Greene (3 gold, 1 silver), Alex Joachim (2 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze), and Belle Adams (2 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze).

Matthew Ballah (2 gold, 3 bronze), Tayeah St Hilaire (1 gold, 2 bronze), Caghry Williams (3 silver), and Kathryn Cumberbatch (2 silvers) also competed.

Mya Defrietas won 1 silver and 3 bronze, Abigail Deshong 1 and 2.

Brandon George, Eltonique Leonard, and Azalea Cox completed the medallists.

Besides medals, Vincentian swimmers set new OECS standards on six events at the championships.

Three individual and three relay records reset.

St Vincent and the Grenadines set four records, with Kennice Greene and Alex Joachim each winning two.

Antigua and Barbuda won the overall title and three individual titles: Isabel Nicholas, Girls 8 and Under; Christopher Walter, Boys 9-10; and Anya De Gannes, Girls 11-12.

Miles Andrew won the Boys 8 and Under, Sapphire Parks the Girls 9-10, and Fayth Jeffrey the Girls 13-14 for Saint Lucia.

Grenada, in second place, dominated other age groups. Nathan Fletcher won the Men’s 15-17, while Tilly Collymore won the Women’s.

Gabrielle Hyson and Zachary Gresham won the 18 and Over titles for Grenada.

The largest sub-regional swim championships were held in 2024 with nine countries. Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia stood out, but St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, and Dominica all competed.

Vincent and the Grenadines will host the 2025 championships.