St Vincent targets 2,000 new hotel rooms

As visitor interest in St. Vincent and the Grenadines reaches an all-time high, tourism officials are prioritizing infrastructure development, local empowerment, and modernized operational standards to sustain long-term growth.

Minister of Tourism Kishore Shallow announced ambitious plans to expand the country’s accommodation capacity, targeting an addition of up to 2,000 hotel rooms over the next two years to meet rising airline and investor demand. This expansion is paired with a heavy focus on the visitor’s physical experience upon arrival.

The Ministry is actively working to streamline airport operations, aiming to eliminate long waits for luggage and ensure that interactions with immigration and security are both pleasant and efficient.

Behind the scenes, crucial technological upgrades have already been implemented. The Department of Civil Aviation, under the leadership of Director Andrea Best, recently transitioned from manual, Excel-based data tracking to a locally developed Aviation Management System, significantly improving daily operational efficiency.

Further capital investments are being fueled by the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) project, which provides access to approximately $20 million in funding.

A key development under this project is the upgrading of the Tromuca Bay Recreational Site, currently in the design phase, which aims to enhance the location while maintaining its community spirit.

In addition to physical infrastructure, the government is placing a premium on human resource development.

The Ministry will be rolling out training programs for taxi drivers, hoteliers, and restaurant workers to address gaps in service quality and elevate overall hospitality standards.

To foster early interest in the industry, the Ministry recently engaged over 600 students through the “Tourism Ignite” program, emphasizing the importance of community cleanliness and career opportunities in tourism.