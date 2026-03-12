SVG Teens Learn Self-Esteem at Rotary Tea Party

Rotary Club of St. Vincent Hosts Teen Empowerment Tea for International Women’s Day

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent hosted its inaugural Teen Empowerment Tea Party on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at Beachcombers Hotel in celebration of International Women’s Day, welcoming over 60 teenage girls from all secondary schools.

The event brought together the young ladies for an afternoon of mentorship, learning, and inspiration. Led by Past President Shafia London, this youth-focused project provided an opportunity for the teens to engage in meaningful discussions on healthy self-esteem, overcoming personal limitations, and nurturing strong mental and emotional well-being as young women.

The evening’s empowerment panel featured Mrs. C. LaToya DeRoche-John, Headmistress of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School; Entrepreneur and fashion designer Ms. Lisa Cordice; and Psychologist and mental wellness advocate Dr. Alisa Alvis, who shared their personal experiences and words of encouragement. The programme also included an etiquette training session led by former Miss SVG Ms. Aviar Charles, and an inspiring keynote address by President-Elect LaTeisha Sandy-Marks of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, who inspired the girls to embrace the beauty of their unique selves.

Health professionals from the Health Promotion Unit were also present to lead an interactive session on breast health, demonstrating breast self-examination techniques and raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. The activity formed part of the Club’s Global Grant-funded Breast Cancer Awareness Project, now in its fifth year.

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent is grateful to its public and private sector partners whose support helped make the inaugural Teen Empowerment Tea a success.