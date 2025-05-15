Weak unstable conditions maintain occasional cloudy skies, with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines(SVG).

Over the weekend, moisture levels could increase with unstable conditions supporting moderate-heavy showers, thunderstorms and significant rainfall accumulations across SVG…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust continue to create hazy conditions across our area.

Moderate-fresh (25 – 35km/h) breeze across our islands could vary in direction, between northeast and east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 1.0m west of our islands and up to 2.0m east of our islands.

Increased wind-speeds could agitate seas overnight Thursday and during Friday, with swells ranging 1.5m to 2.5m across SVG…Small-craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal swells and occasional gusty winds.