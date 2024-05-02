PUBLIC ORDER (AMENDMENT) BILL 2024

To be presented to the Parliament by Dr. the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves.

Notice is given that the Public Order (Amendment) Bill 2024, which seeks to amend the Public Order Act, Chapter 396 of the Laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Revised Edition, 2009, is published for comments.

The Bill contains three clauses, which mainly seek to prohibit:

the possession or consumption of intoxicating liquor while being part of a funeral procession through a highway, road, or other thoroughfare; or while in the precincts of a public cemetery;

the supply of intoxicating liquor while in the precincts of a public cemetery.

The Bill also provides:

for the police powers of arrest and powers to confiscate any intoxicating liquor found in the possession of a person;

for a fine to be imposed on person who contravenes the provision;

that the possession of intoxicating liquor in a sealed bottle or container is exempted.

Members of the public are advised that all written comments on the Bill may be forwarded to the Clerk of the House of Assembly:

Contact information: Telephone (784) 451-2492/457-1872 PBX (784) 456-1111 Ext: 4745/4746

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Download the bill