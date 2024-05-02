St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Benefit from Canada-CARICOM Partnership for Development

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is poised to reap substantial benefits from its partnership with the Government of Canada through the Canada-CARICOM Expert Deployment Mechanism (CCEDM).

With a commitment of $5 million over four years, Canada’s support will target key areas of development, including institutional strengthening, small arms control, and debt management assistance, aiming to enhance SVG’s resilience and promote sustainable growth.

Consequently, as SVG seeks to address pressing challenges and advance its socioeconomic goals, the partnership with Canada is poised to play a pivotal role in driving positive change and fostering inclusive growth.

Through this partnership, SVG stands to benefit from the following initiatives: Strategic and policy development, Institutional Strengthening, operational efficiency and effectiveness and communications. This funding will facilitate governance enhancements and operational improvements, ensuring that these institutions are better equipped to serve the needs of member states effectively.

The Canada-CARICOM Expert Development Manager Andrea Benavides, said the program is focused on supporting SVG’s national development goals and fostering strategic partnerships with key stakeholders.

“We are committed to working closely with SVG to identify areas of need and deliver tailored solutions that drive sustainable development,” said Benavides. “Through the CCEDM, we aim to empower SVG to overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and build a brighter future for its citizens.”

By harnessing the collective expertise and resources of both partners, SVG is poised to achieve significant progress towards its socioeconomic objectives and create lasting positive change for its citizens.

For more information on the CCEDM and how to apply for assistance, interested parties are encouraged to whatsapp (758- 584-3232 or email [email protected]