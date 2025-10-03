SVG to celebrate Indian Heritage Day October 7th

“The President, members of the Executive, the Indian community of SVG and in the Diaspora, will, on Tuesday October 7th 2025, commemorate the 18th anniversary, since the recognition of INDIAN HERITAGE DAY, by an Act of Parliament on March 26th 2007.

Indian Heritage Day received its significance, when on October 7th 1882, fifty (50) barefooted Indians from Argyle estate marched to Kingstown, in defiance of the estate manager, Mr Mc Kenzie, and the laws of St Vincent, to take their several grievances, of harsh conditions of work and living, directly to the Lieutenant Governor. Following this protest, conditions changed somewhat on the estates, and the Indians were later able to buy their own lands, and look after their families independently.

We acknowledge and appreciate the hardships, struggles, persistence and suffering that our fore-parents endured, to be in this part of the world, so that we can be here today. We are endeavouring to pass on what we know to our children and grandchildren, who are now interested in their roots and heritage.

Sites have been established for persons who wish to establish their family trees, and discover their ancestry.

Many persons of Indian heritage have made tremendous contribution to the development of our country, and all over the world, over the years, in various disciplines. We congratulate and salute them.

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation continues the Series of “Conversations with our Elders” and “Conversations with outstanding persons of Indian Heritage in SVG and the Diaspora”, in honour of our ancestors, by interviewing elders and outstanding persons of Indian heritage in SVG and the Diaspora, and sharing their interesting stories on YouTube and our website www.svgihf.org . To date, twenty -seven (27) stories have been shared. Two will be released to mark Indian Heritage Day 2025, Mrs Kay Bacchus Baptiste and Mr Dennis Gaymes.

The Foundation has also honoured fourteen (14) outstanding persons, who made significant contribution towards its success over the years:

As we commemorate this historical day, we ask members of the public, our supporters and friends to join us by wearing something Indian, and eating some Indian food on Tuesday October 7th 2025.

Share your photos /videos of your outfits, food and artefacts, with us by sending them to Mr Colvin Harry, PRO of the SVGIHF at: