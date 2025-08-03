The surviving members of the legendary 1975 West Indies cricket team will be granted citizenship of St Vincent and the Grenadines at Sunday’s SVG Emancipation Cricket Festival final.

The festival, a first of its kind, is being held at the Arnos Vale Cricket Stadium.

Sir Gordon Greenidge, Alvin Kallicharran, Collis King, Sir Andy Roberts, and Sir Clive Lloyd will be granted citizenship.

Last Monday, the St Vincent and the Grenadines government passed the ‘1975 Men’s West Indies World Cup Cricket Team Citizenship Bill 2024’.

The bill was passed without the support of the opposition New Democratic Party.

In presenting the bill in parliament, Prime Minister Gonsalves stated that the law was intended to recognise and acknowledge the cricket legends’ contributions to the sport and the wider culture of the West Indies.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has taken a significant step to immortalise the legendary 1975 West Indies World Cup-winning cricket team by renaming the double-decker stands at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex “The Legends Stand”.