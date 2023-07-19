SVG to hold first in series of Community Tourism Consultations July 20th

On Thursday, July 20th, 2023, the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture will host the first in a series of National Community Tourism Consultations.

The event, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, will seek to provide a forum for stakeholders to discuss tourism development issues and to further sensitize Vincentians about the transformation of the tourism and hospitality industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister of Tourism, Honourable Carlos James, the Minister of Agriculture, Honourable Saboto Caesar, the Minister of Finance, Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, the Managing Director, Eastern Caribbean of Sandals Resorts International, Mr. Winston Anderson, and the President of the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association, Mrs. Kim Halbich, will all make presentations at Thursday’s consultation. The presentations on that day will aim to emphasize the importance of the tourist industry to the country’s economy, with a focus on the links to other economic sectors.

Representatives from governmental and business sector agencies, as well as major tourism partners, are anticipated to attend the National Community Tourism Consultation. The general public is invited to participate in the event by visiting in person or remotely via VC3 and the API, as well as the Ministry of Tourism’s numerous social media channels.

The National Community Tourism Consultations will continue in several communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines until November 2023, after the launch on Thursday.