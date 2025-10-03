SVG to hold National Day of Prayer October 6th

National Day of Prayer will be observed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday 6th October, 2025 under the theme “Standing Together in Faith”.

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer Committee will organize the following activities to mark the day:

• Workplace Devotions

• Schools Devotion

• Prayer Visits to State Institutions (Hospitals, Prisons etc.)

Interactive on-air Prayers (Via Radio)

The general public is invited to participate in these activities.