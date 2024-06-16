St. Vincent (SVG) is among the Caribbean islands that will host the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup. The Arnos Vale Cricket Stadium in SVG will host games on June 22nd and 24th.

22 June: Afghanistan vs. Australia, Arnos Vale, St. Vincent

24 June: Afghanistan v. D2, Arnos Vale, St. Vincent

India (Group A), Australia (Group B), England (Group B), Afghanistan (Group C), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D) and USA (Group A) are the seven teams who have qualified for the Super Eight thus far.

India, Australia, Afghanistan, and one of Bangladesh or the Netherlands will feature in Group 1 of the next round, whereas West Indies, South Africa, England, and the USA will feature in Group 2.

While India, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies, and South Africa have been unbeaten in their respective groups, USA and England moved forward despite their respective losses to India and Australia respectively. All teams are shaping well ahead of the next round, which promises to be a riveting prospect.

Super Eight details

The Super Eight stage commences in Antigua on June 19 with a clash between USA and South Africa in Antigua. The same evening West Indies will take against old rivals, England in St Lucia. The two sides have a prolific cricketing history, with the Men in Maroon ensuring a dominant display at home against England in the recent years.

The following day will see the unbeaten India and Afghanistan face-off in Barbados in what looms as a crucial fixture prior to the knockout stages of the tournament. This will also be the first occasion on this tournament that India will play a contest in the Caribbean. The rampant Afghans will look to make amends for their close loss to Australia at last year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup when the two sides meet on June 22 in St Vincent. Back-to-back games against formidable opponents can overwhelm most sides but Rashid Khan’s team have shown an indomitable fighting spirit in the tournament thus far.

More crucial fixtures follow up in coming dates: with co-hosts West Indies taking on South Africa in their final Group 2 clash on June 23 in Antigua. The Proteas have historically dominated the West Indies, but the tables were turned last month when the Men in Maroon clean-sweeped the three-game T20I series between the two sides at home. Another Men’s Cricket World Cup-centric encounter takes place in St Lucia, where finalists India will clash against the eventual winners Australia on June 24. Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent will host all 12 games in this round. Fixtures (as per local time) 19 June: USA v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua 19 June: England v West Indies, Gros Islet, St Lucia 20 June: Afghanistan v India, Bridgetown, Barbados 20 June: Australia v D2, North Sound, Antigua 21 June: England v South Africa, Gros Islet, St Lucia 21 June: USA v West Indies, Bridgetown, Barbados 22 June: India v D2, North Sound, Antigua 22 June: Afghanistan v Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent 23 June: USA v England, Bridgetown, Barbados 23 June: West Indies v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua 24 June: Australia v India, Gros Islet, St Lucia 24 June: Afghanistan v D2, Arnos Vale, St Vincent