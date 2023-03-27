SVG to hosts 2-day workshop on affordable risk management options for agriculture & livelihoods

FAO,MOA, UWI St. Augustine two day workshop

FAO in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus to host two day Workshop on Cost-Effective Risk Management Options for Agriculture and Livelihoods.



The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, will host a two-day workshop on Cost-Effective Risk Management Options for Agriculture and Livelihoods, as a part of the FAO implemented United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund Joint project, titled “Food Security and Livelihoods Resilience Through Analytical, Capacity Building and Policy Support in Response to the Global Crisis on Food, Energy and Finance”. The workshop will commence on Tuesday March 28th, 2023, at Frenches House and Wednesday March 29th, 2023, at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station.

The workshop will be conducted in collaboration with representatives from the Faculty of Food and Agriculture, University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus. Farmers and Agricultural Extension Officers will have the opportunity to learn from experts in the field and engage in interactive sessions focused on two crucial areas: alternative feeds and feeding systems for livestock, and nutrient stewardship and integrated soil fertility management. The workshop will equip attendees with the necessary knowledge and skills to enhance their current practices. These areas are critical components of ensuring food security and livelihoods resilience in the face of global crises.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the University of the West Indies on this important initiative,” said Conroy Huggins – FAO National Programme Coordinator. “We trust that the training will be a valuable experience for all attendees, and that it will help to build capacity and resilience of our farmers in the face of global challenges.”

Source : MOA