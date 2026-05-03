SVG to improve ease of doing business in major overhaul

According to the sources detailing the 2026 International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article IV Consultation, improving the ease of doing business has emerged as a critical priority for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In a recent press conference, government and IMF officials addressed significant regulatory bottlenecks and committed to sweeping reforms aimed at empowering the private sector.

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday frankly acknowledged that the current business environment in the country is plagued by bottlenecks, red tape, and bureaucratic obstructions, making local operations extremely difficult compared to regional peers.

To correct this, the government has committed to a comprehensive overhaul of its public services to make them more nimble, efficient, and service-oriented. The prime minister emphasized the urgent need to move away from an “outmoded” and “bureaucratic approach,” ensuring that government departments focus on generating value rather than acting as a drag on economic growth.

A major focal point of the administration’s new commitment is drastically reducing the time it takes to start a new business. While incorporating a company in St. Vincent currently takes weeks, the government has pledged to slash this incorporation time down to just five days.

Additionally, the prime minister noted plans to introduce better mechanisms to resolve commercial disputes quickly, ensuring that prolonged legal battles do not tie up valuable corporate resources and capital.

This aggressive push for reform aligns closely with the guidance provided by the IMF. IMF Mission Chief Sergei Antoshin advised that streamlining regulatory and licensing processes, reducing tax complexity, and expanding digital government services are essential steps to lower the barriers to firm entry and foster growth. Antoshin also noted that backing initiatives to promote innovation, such as establishing research hubs, would provide vital support for the nation’s long-term productivity.

By directly targeting these procedural inefficiencies, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines hopes to significantly enhance the local commercial environment, attract fresh investment, and drive economic expansion well beyond the modest 2.7% annual growth currently forecast.