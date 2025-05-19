St Vincent will join the rest of the world in celebrating Bee Day 2025 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, under the theme “Bee Inspired by Nature to Nourish Us All”.

This year’s theme highlights the critical roles that bees and other pollinators play in agrifood systems and the health of our planet’s ecosystems.

To commemorate World Bee Day 2025, the Extension and Advisory Services’ Apiculture Unit, in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Beekeeping Association, will host a workshop with students of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

According to beekeeping extensionist Allan Williams, this workshop is geared towards increasing awareness of the importance of beekeeping to the environment and as an alternative source of sustainable livelihood.

The activity will be held at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station.