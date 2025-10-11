SVG to join World Food Day Celebrations

SVG TO CELEBRATE WORLD FOOD DAY WITH AGRI EXPO AND NATIONAL ACTIVITIES

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, is pleased to announce the national celebrations for World Food Day (WFD) 2025, which marks the 80th Anniversary of the establishment of World Food Day.

This year, World Food Day is commemorated under the global theme:

“Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future.”

Launch of Activities – October 9th, 2025

The celebrations were officially launched on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, with a nationwide tree-planting exercise spearheaded by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund. Students from 63 primary schools and 29 secondary schools across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines participated, reinforcing the importance of environmental stewardship and food security for future generations. Zero Hunger Pop-up Info booths across Schools 08th -15th October 2025 National Poster and Essay Competition 9th-23rd October 2025 A special educational video on composting will also be broadcast, encouraging households and communities to adopt sustainable practices for healthier soils and increased resilience. Union Island Green Initiative – October 11th, 2025 On Saturday, October 11th, 2025, activities will continue in Union Island with a “Build Back Better – Make Union Island Green Again” initiative. Community members and partners will join forces to plant Neem, Grape, Palm, and Black Pearl trees, enhancing reforestation efforts and building climate resilience. Agri Expo – October 16th, 2025 The highlight of the celebrations will be the Agri Expo (Exhibition) on Thursday, October 16th, 2025 at the North Union Playing Field.

The Expo will showcase the dynamism and innovation of the Vincentian agrifood system, featuring:

A Farmers’ Market with fresh produce from home gardeners and farmers

Agro-processors showcasing value-added products

Frozen and cooked fish products

Cooked food, beverages, and catering services

Educational booths and displays

A key feature of the day will be the official handing-over ceremony of the School Garden Manuals, providing valuable resources to strengthen school-based agriculture and crop education.

Culmination in Bequia – October 17th, 2025

The celebrations will conclude on Friday, October 17th, 2025, with a special visit by Zero Hunger Trust Fund to Bequia. As part of this closing activity, students will engage in agricultural field experiences and learning exchanges, underscoring the vital role of youth in transforming the nation’s food systems.

A Call to National Participation

World Food Day 2025 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines promises to be a moment of unity, resilience, and innovation. Citizens are encouraged to participate actively in the celebrations, whether through tree planting, attending the Expo, or supporting local farmers and food producers. If you wish to participate or showcase your product, please contact us at the numbers below.

Together, hand in hand, we can build better foods and a better future.