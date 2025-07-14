Emancipation Month of Activities, Cricket Festival set for July 15 Launch

The Ministry of Tourism and Culture, and the Emancipation Cricket Festival Committee will launch a series of events on Tuesday, July 15th to mark the Emancipation Month of activities.

The event will take place at 7:00 pm at the Arnos Vale Cricket Stadium and will be streamed live via Agency for Public Information (API), VC3 TV and Discover SVG on Facebook and YouTube.

This highly anticipated launch event will introduce the public to the full scope of the Emanipation Month of activities, which celebrates not only our rich cultural legacy but also the 50th anniversary of the West Indies’ historic 1975 World Cup victory and the 60th anniversary of the West Indies’ test win against Australia; two defining moments in Caribbean cricket history.

A major highlight of the launch will be the live team draft, where the four competing teams: Kingstown Kings, Windward Warriors, Leeward Lions and Grenadines’ Whalers; will select their players. Each team will be captained by a distinguished Vincentian cricketer and paired with a West Indies or international cricket legend. The draft will offer fans a first look at the exciting matchups and team dynamics that will shape this year’s tournament.

The committee will also unveil:

•The official match schedule and key event dates,

•Team captain profiles and featured cricket legends,

•Highlights of the Cultural Village and Emancipation Day entertainment,

•Details on the Youth Cricket Expo and mentorship clinics, and

•Acknowledgment of festival sponsors and partners.

The launch will set the tone for what promises to be one of the most meaningful sporting and cultural celebrations in the region, blending cricket, history and Caribbean pride into one unforgettable experience.

This is coinciding with the Emancipation month of activities where a full calendar of the month of activities will be announced.

Watch the Launch Live

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

7:00 PM

Streaming on Facebook and YouTube via:

•API (Agency for Public Information)

•VC3 TV

•Discover SVG

Follow @SVGCricketFestival on Instagram and Emancipation Cricket Festival on Facebook for the latest updates, behind-the-scenes content and giveaways ahead of the festival, taking place from July 31st to August 3rd, 2025.