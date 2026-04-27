SVG to make youth the primary drivers of food resilience

The government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines recently organized a two-day workshop dedicated to integrating younger generations into the nation’s agricultural and nutritional strategies.

Held in late April 2026, this event was a collaborative effort with the United Nations and received financial backing from Germany to foster new leadership in food security.

Over fifty participants from various sectors gathered to discuss critical challenges such as climate vulnerability, high food import costs, and the need for science-based policy.

The Minister of Agriculture emphasized that youth must move beyond secondary roles to become the primary drivers of sustainable food production and national resilience.

The initiative aims to establish a structured National Youth Food System Framework that empowers young professionals to influence decision-making and innovation.

This workshop represents a significant step in the country’s broader commitment to creating a resilient and inclusive food future through international cooperation.