Venezuela’s 2023 ALBA Games

Some 60 athletes from St Vincent and the Grenadines will participate in the ALBA 2023 Games.

The 5th edition of the Alba 2023 Sports Games will take place from April 21 to 29, in 30 sports facilities, located between the states of Miranda, La Guaira and Caracas.

Other Caribbean countries participating include Cuba, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia.

As many as 3,500 athletes representing 11 countries are expected to take part in the upcoming competition. Venezuela last hosted the ALBA Games in 2011.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) was established on December 14, 2004 at the initiative of then-President of Venezuela Hugo Chavez and the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.