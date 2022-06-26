SVG To Receive 2 Inches Of Rain Into Monday From Tropical Wave

A tropical wave will continue to generate cloudy to overcast skies accompanied by moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorm activity across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines into tomorrow.

The latest model guidance suggests rainfall accumulations of 50 mm (approximately 2 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas into Monday.

A weather advisory for a low risk of flash-flooding remains in effect. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

Meanwhile, the strong tropical wave which is closely being monitored, was located near longitude 44° West, or about 1150 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and moving westward between 15 to 20mph.

Current model guidance suggests that some slow development is expected over the next few days and a tropical depression could form sometime early or by the middle of this week.

Regardless of development, heavy showers, thunderstorm activity, strong gusty winds along with rough seas are expected across SVG from late Tuesday.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system as Watches/Warnings may be issued at short notice.

