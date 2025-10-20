Port Kingstown to receive 89 calls of the 376

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to receive 376 cruise calls across the island chain for the 2025/2026 cruise season.

This represents a slight dip from the 377 calls in 2024/2025, but still eclipses the 374 calls received in 2023/2024, solidifying St. Vincent’s position as a key destination in the Caribbean cruise circuit.

Interestingly, the draft schedule reveals a shift in distribution. While Port Kingstown, the nation’s capital, is slated to receive 89 calls, the lion’s share is heading elsewhere.

Port Elizabeth, Bequia’s capital, is poised to become the season’s biggest beneficiary, welcoming 119 cruise calls.

The first call to Kingstown will be on October 29th with the arrival of the M.V AMERA, carrying approximately 835 passengers. Kingstown will also welcome (7) inaugural calls, including the M.V Renaissance on December 14th.

The Grenadine islands are set to see significant activity: Union Island (33 calls), Mayreau (63 calls), the Tobago Cays (54 calls), and Canouan (20 calls).

Despite the challenges, the overall outlook for the 2025/2026 cruise season is positive.

The increased calls represent a vote of confidence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier Caribbean destination.