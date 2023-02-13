SVG Top COP says, ‘Justice should not only be for criminals but for Victims’

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Commissioner Colin John said the job of policing is very dynamic, and the police always have to ensure that they do an assessment of their performance.

On Saturday, John said the year 2022 was not a very good year for the police as they recorded a record number of homicides, and this is not a proud record for the police force.

“We went back to the drawing board to look at areas in which we can ensure that that record is not repeated and that we police Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in a more effective and efficient manner.” More specifically, the issues of homicide on the

“As an organization, we look at areas such as community collaboration, crime prevention, crime detection, and ways to improve public trust in the police in some cases.” Some people may say that it must be restored because we have people who say they have lost confidence in the police, so we have to make sure that we make a concerted effort so that the confidence of the public can be restored in the police. “We have done some practical things, such as the increase in patrols in hotspot areas, and we are ensuring that this is continued. “We are building relationships with the public.”

John said the high command would be seeking an audience with the magistracy.

“As regards the issue of the magistrate court, we would be seeking an audience with the relevant authorities to address that concern, not to speak on specific cases but to speak on general concerns as regards the police and the magistrate court to see where we can ensure law enforcement and inclusiveness of the magistrate court so that the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while not trampling on someone’s rights, received their justice, because justice is not only for the criminal; justice is for the victim or the complainant as well. So we’ll be seeking an audience with the magistracy to deal with issues of that nature.

John stated that as an organization they are steadfast and would be redoubling efforts to ensure that they present a more professional police product to the public, making 2023 a better and safer year for the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its visitors.