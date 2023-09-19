St Vincent Tourism Authority to recruit new CEO, undergo review

The hunt for a new Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Tourism Authority (SVGTA) has commenced.

The Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Hon. Carlos James, made the disclosure at a press briefing on Monday, September 18, 2023.

The tourism minister said he has advised the Board of the Tourism Authority to engage the services of SkyGate Consultancy Group, headed by local corporate consultant Joel Providence, to conduct an operational assessment of the Authority, including an evaluation of its organizational culture, productivity, and efficiency.

The consultants, Minister James said, are human resource specialists, brand and marketing strategists, and management specialists who will work with a transition team to provide the restructuring that is needed at the Authority, including assisting with the recruitment of the new SVGTA head.

“We have recalled all overseas senior sales team members in Canada, the UK, and the US; they will be engaged with the consultants over the next few days in terms of our assessment of the operations of the Authority,” Minister James said.

According to Minister James, “our country is at a critical stage in our tourism development, which requires an evaluation as to where we are in relation to our approach to marketing the destination. We have some hard-working people at the Authority, but I think it is only fair for us to assess the existing organizational structure.”

In the interim, Avanell DaSilva, the authority’s quality development manager, is in administrative control of the SVGTA.