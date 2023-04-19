SVG Tourism Ministry hosts awards ceremony for content creators

An award ceremony for participants in a content creators workshop hosted by the Ministry of Tourism was held on Monday April 17 at the NIS conference room.

The Digital Content Creators’ Workshop ran from April 4th-12th April, 2023 at the Grenadines House.

The workshop focused on vlogging, notably, travel vlogging, a tourist research method which influences both international and domestic tourists on what they can do and where they may go ahead of their travel plans.

A wide variety of topics were covered during the workshop such as: types of vlogs that can be created, how as creators they can brand themselves and their content, digital marketing including content marketing and social media marketing.

Participants were also involved in practical exercises, where they created their own content.

Source : API