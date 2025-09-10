SVG tourism stakeholders’ conference set for September 15

Tourism Industry Stakeholders’ Conference set for September 15, 2025

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority will host the State of the Tourism Industry Address and Stakeholders’ Conference on Monday, 15th September 2025 under the theme: “Strength in Unity: Advancing the Vincentian Visitor Experience.”

This annual forum serves as one of the most important gatherings of tourism leaders, stakeholders, and partners across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It is designed to take stock of the industry’s performance, highlight challenges, and set the direction for growth in the coming year.

Importance of the Conference

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Hon. Carlos James, will deliver the keynote State of the Tourism Industry Address, providing an update on the sector’s performance and announcing new initiatives to strengthen St Vincent and the Grenadines’ position in the global tourism market.

The event brings together voices from across the industry, government, airlines, cruise lines, hoteliers, tour operators, community leaders, and youth representatives, ensuring that the Vincentian tourism product continues to evolve in a unified and sustainable manner.

“Tourism is not just one industry among many, it is a connector that impacts aviation, hospitality, culture, sport, and communities. This conference provides a unique platform for all stakeholders to engage, collaborate, and help shape the future of tourism in St Vincent and the Grenadines,” said Minister James.

Conference Agenda Highlights

The half-day programme will include:

Opening Session: Welcome remarks and cultural presentation.

State of the Tourism Industry Address: Delivered by Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism.

Panel 1 – Translating Vision into Action: Stakeholders’ reflections on the Minister’s priorities, with emphasis on collaboration, financing, and community impact.

Panel 2 – The Connected Journey: A deep dive into cruise, community tourism, and vacation partnerships, featuring executives from cruise lines, airlines, hotels, and community leaders.

Policy Session: Presentation on the Coastal and Beach Vending Bill, with Q&A engagement.

Youth Panel – Next Gen, Next Level: A showcase of youth perspectives on enhancing SVG’s tourism product, featuring the Junior Minister of Tourism, hospitality students, and young entrepreneurs from the creative sector.

Closing Session: Summary remarks and call to action.

Why Attend

The conference provides a rare opportunity for stakeholders to:

Gain first-hand insights on the current state and future direction of tourism in SVG.

Participate in panel discussions that address connectivity, product development, service standards, and cultural integration.

Network with local and international industry leaders.

Engage with and hear from the next generation of Vincentians shaping the future of the sector.

Call to Action

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority encourages all tourism stakeholders, including accommodation providers, tour operators, cultural practitioners, transport operators, business leaders, and community tourism entrepreneurs, to attend this important event. Together, we can strengthen collaboration and ensure that St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to distinguish itself as an authentic, world-class tourism destination.