SVG: Tropical wave damages homes, causes power outages

As a result of the passage of a tropical wave, several reports of house roof damage were received by NEMO on Sunday. The SVG Meteorological Services reported wind gusts up to 33mph at the Argyle International Airport (AIA).

“In summary, we suffered some damage. The good news is that the damage is not extensive, and I will speak more about that shortly. It is the tail end of a tropical wave that affected more to the south, although gusts of wind have been felt across the country. However, the meteorologist, Billy Jeffers, told me this morning that the weather system has subsided”.

“We have had a few roofs come off. I was talking to someone in Sharpes who got their roof ripped off, and a couple of people in Kingston. I spoke with Carlos Williams, who is the Deputy Director for Grenadines affairs, particularly for the Northern Grenadines and Bequia. He is on the ground there trying to get the requisite forces gathered to get things cleaned up. Polls are down, electricity is out in some areas, and some roads are blocked with debris”.

“I spoke with the director of Nemo and they have opened a shelter in Bequia, which is the only place where a shelter has been opened so far. It’s at the primary school in Port Elizabeth. The state entities will take care of whatever limited damage there has been. Due to Monday’s public holiday, we have to do makeshift work until all the state systems are up and running. Emergency systems are operational. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths have been reported”.