SVG TV, IWN receive emergency media kits

Eight independent newsrooms across the Caribbean are now better equipped to keep their communities informed in times of crisis, following the successful deployment of Emergency Media Kits by the Media Institute of the Caribbean (MIC) with support from the British Resident Commissioner to St Vincent and the Grenadines. This rollout marks a pivotal milestone in regional media resilience ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Following a rigorous, needs-based application process the media kit was handed over to I Witness News and SVG Broadcasting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

I Witness News demonstrated editorial independence, a powerful public-interest mandate, broad audience reach, financial need, and a clear commitment to disaster preparedness and community engagement. This met the criteria signalling a contribution and commitment to building resilient journalism through outstanding collaboration.

The deployment of these state-of-the-art Emergency Media Kits. comprising cameras, microphones, lights, laptops, hard drives, memory cards, and tripods, reflects the outstanding partnership between MIC and the British Resident Commissioner in Kingstown. This collaboration is a testament to the shared vision of safeguarding press freedom and strengthening democratic discourse, particularly within Small Island Developing States (SIDS) highly vulnerable to natural disasters.

“Our collaboration with the British Resident Commissioner in Kingstown truly elevates disaster readiness and reinforces the indispensable role of independent journalism in protecting lives and livelihoods across the Caribbean,” said Kiran Maharaj, President of MIC.

Geoffrey Patton, Resident British Commissioner commented:

“Upholding a free, resilient press remains central to our mission. Through this partnership, we are reinforcing the ability of newsrooms to serve their audiences at the most critical moments.”

Supporting Press Freedom and Community Safety

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance media sustainability, integrity, and public trust, ensuring information flows reliably during emergencies when citizens need it most. The British High Commission and MIC extend their gratitude for the commitment of all participating newsrooms in championing resilient, transparent, and accountable coverage throughout the region.