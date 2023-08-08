St Vincent Govt will designate two days for ‘sports and culture’

During the August 1 CARICOM concert held in Kingstown, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) emphasized the necessity of music and sports in contributing significantly to the progress and development of the nation.

According to Gonsalves, the proposed strategy is the allocation of two designated days for sports and culture throughout the entire nation by the government.

According to his statement, these events would occur in proximity to the annual commemoration of our nation’s independence.

“I’m going to take the cabinet proposal that every October 21st, the weekend closest to it, and the Saturday and Sunday, we must have those two days of sports and culture all over the country”.

“In every village in this country, On October the 21st and October the 22nd, Saturday and Sunday this year, And as close to that every year, our churches with our gospel music, the elderly with the string band, the music in the villages, the sounds, the sports, and the sounds bind us together with love and unity and give no space whatsoever for the gunman”.

According to Gonsalves, it is imperative for Vincentians to harness the inherent talent of our populace in the realms of music and sports.

“We have done a lot, but we can do far more”, Gonsalves said during his speech at the CARICOM 5th celebrations at Victoria Park on Emancipation Day.