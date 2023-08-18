SVG U-14 Girls’ team to participate in CFU series in Antigua

The National U-14 Girls’ team departed for Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday, August 17th to participate in the CFU U-14 Girls Challenge Series.

Twenty out of the Thirty-One CFU Member Associations are participating in the tournament, scheduled from Friday, August 18th, to Sunday, August 27th, 2023.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been placed in Tier 2, Group A alongside Anguilla, Dominica, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Grenada. The leading teams will progress to the Cross-Group Playoffs, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals and the final two teams competing for the championship.

The selection squad goes as follows

Raydahlia Bute – Bequia FC – Midfielder

Astrel Bynoe – Bequia FC – Striker

Rayma Campbell – Bequia FC – Midfielder

Taliyah Diamond – Free Agent – Midfielder

Grace-Ann Durrant – Toni-Store Jugglers – Striker

Amunique Edwards – Blossom Unlimited – Midfielder

Ameera George – Strike Force – Midfielder

Kishorna George – Predators FC – Midfielder

Hyeisha Thomas – K&R Strikers – Goalkeeper

Zoniah Harry – Toni-Store Jugglers – Defender

Keyonna Hazel – Bequia FC – Defender

Akilah Sutherland – Pride & Joy FC – Defender

Nailah Kydd – Sharpes FC 09 – Defender

Stephanie Hunte – SV United – Striker

Alisha Pierre – Pride & Joy FC – Goalkeeper

Azumi Quow – System 3 FC – Defender

Marlana Sam – Bequia FC – Defender

Amaya Stowe – Bequia FC – Striker

The management team includes:

Manager: Ms. Danielle Jackson

Head Coach: Mr. Keith Ollivierre

Assistant Coaches: Amalis Marshall

Goalkeeper Coach: Kevin Richardson

Psychologist: Kia Prince

Executive Member: Otnell Douglas