SVG U-14 Girls’ team to participate in CFU series in Antigua

The National U-14 Girls’ team departed for Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday, August 17th to participate in the CFU U-14 Girls Challenge Series.
Twenty out of the Thirty-One CFU Member Associations are participating in the tournament, scheduled from Friday, August 18th, to Sunday, August 27th, 2023.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been placed in Tier 2, Group A alongside Anguilla, Dominica, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Grenada. The leading teams will progress to the Cross-Group Playoffs, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals and the final two teams competing for the championship.
The selection squad goes as follows
Raydahlia Bute – Bequia FC – Midfielder
Astrel Bynoe – Bequia FC – Striker
Rayma Campbell – Bequia FC – Midfielder
Taliyah Diamond – Free Agent – Midfielder
Grace-Ann Durrant – Toni-Store Jugglers – Striker
Amunique Edwards – Blossom Unlimited – Midfielder
Ameera George – Strike Force – Midfielder
Kishorna George – Predators FC – Midfielder
Hyeisha Thomas – K&R Strikers – Goalkeeper
Zoniah Harry – Toni-Store Jugglers – Defender
Keyonna Hazel – Bequia FC – Defender
Akilah Sutherland – Pride & Joy FC – Defender
Nailah Kydd – Sharpes FC 09 – Defender
Stephanie Hunte – SV United – Striker
Alisha Pierre – Pride & Joy FC – Goalkeeper
Azumi Quow – System 3 FC – Defender
Marlana Sam – Bequia FC – Defender
Amaya Stowe – Bequia FC – Striker
The management team includes:
Manager: Ms. Danielle Jackson
Head Coach: Mr. Keith Ollivierre
Assistant Coaches: Amalis Marshall
Goalkeeper Coach: Kevin Richardson
Psychologist: Kia Prince
Executive Member: Otnell Douglas