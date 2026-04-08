SVG U-19 Cricket Team Prepares for WINLOTT Action

SVG Under-19 Cricketers Set Sights on WINLOTT 2026 Glory in Dominica

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Male Under-19 cricket team officially launched their campaign for the upcoming WINLOTT (Windward Island Schools Games) today, Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, with a press conference at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

The squad is finalized and ready to compete in the Commonwealth of Dominica, with the tournament scheduled to run from Saturday, April 11th to Saturday, April 18th, 2026.

During the media briefing, both the players and the coaching staff expressed high levels of optimism and a “strong belief” in the team’s ability to succeed. Head Coach Elron Lewis praised the team’s build-up to the event, noting that “preparations have gone great”. Lewis further highlighted that the team is well-prepared “physically, mentally and to add physically,” and he expects the players to perform to their full potential while in Dominica.

Captain Jordan Charles echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the “great responsibility” of leading the national side. Charles emphasized that the squad is confident and will be heavily focused on teamwork, which he believes will be the key factor in yielding positive results for the team.

The SVG contingent is scheduled to depart for Dominica this Friday, April 10th, just ahead of the opening games