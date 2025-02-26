SVG-U.S. Consulate Rejects Yemeni Deportee Request

St Vincent-U.S. Consulate Rejects Yemeni Deportee Request

A Yemeni national who was being deported from the U.S. turned up at the St. Vincent consulate in New York asking to be deported to SVG instead; however, the individual was given no safe passage to the island.

The government of St. Vincent on Wednesday said the Trump administration has not asked SVG to accept deportees from third countries; however, a circular from the U.S. embassy had mentioned general immigration issues.

On Wednesday, the island Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, said:

“Last week a person from Yemen who was going to be deported was sent to the SVG Consul General in New York, asking, you know, they did not want to go back to Yemen. So, I wrote to the Consul General stating, ‘absolutely not”

On Wednesday, the government said:

“There was a general document that had been sent out from the US embassy with lots of things about migration policy, and if any government. may wish to host, they can indicate to them (US Government). However, the government received no request to take in third-country deportees”.

The U.S. government is currently carrying out what it said is the largest deportation ever in the nation’s history.