SVG U20 Women’s Team Crushed by Nicaragua 5-0 in Concacaf Match

The journey to the Concacaf U20 Women’s Championships has proven difficult for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as the team suffered a crushing setback in a match on Saturday.

Nicaragua defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines 5-0 in the Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in Managua.

Adriana Munguia opened the goal with a powerful left-footed shot in the 14th minute, setting the tone for the hosts. Perla Garache scored Nicaragua’s second goal in the 18th minute, putting St Vincent and the Grenadines under early pressure.

Daniela Manzanares scored a well-executed free kick in the 49th minute after halftime to make it 3-0.

Munguia was in the correct place again to finish near the goal line in the 69th minute, and Garache rounded up Nicaragua’s strong performance with a thunderous header in the 85th minute.