SVG-UK Friendship Foundation provides 100 school children with bursaries

“Put Your Children Needs Before Yours.”- urged Minister Brewster

On Monday, The SVG Friendship Foundation UK provided school bursaries to over a hundred students from around St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sir Louis Straker, in his speech, urged parents to use the funds for their children’s scholastic requirements and not be tempted to spend it elsewhere during this carnival season. Sir Louis urged the children to work hard in school because education is a major path out of poverty.

Sir Louis also emphasized the importance of parental involvement, stating that “if children are imbued with ambition, if parents have the motivation to motivate their children and not leave them alone, help them to see that there is a future, there would never be a time when a child would have to drop out of school, there is a multiplicity of institutions that provide assistance to poor people in this country, and that has never happened before.”

His Excellency Cenio Lewis said he was motivated to start the charity when the La Soufriere eruption, and the foundation’s work is intended to be ongoing, raising as much money as possible to help the children of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In thanking the SVG Friendship Foundation, Minister of National Mobilisation Dr. Orando Brewster emphasized the importance of parents investing in their children’s education and using the donation in the best interests of the kid.

Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster, Minister of National Mobilisation, addressed the gathering, as did Acting Prime Minister Hon. Montgomery Daniel, retired politician Sir Louis Straker, and His Excellency Cenio Lewis, High Commissioner in the United Kingdom.

Source : API