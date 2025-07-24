SVG, UK strengthen healthcare through observership programme

SVG HEALTH PROFESSIONALS JOIN LEEDS TEACHING HOSPITALS OBSERVERSHIP PROGRAMME

On July 18, 2025, five health professionals from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were formally welcomed at a reception in their honour, marking the start of an eight-week Observership Placement at Leeds Teaching Hospitals in the United Kingdom.

This opportunity is part of a long-standing partnership between NHS England, West Yorkshire ICB, and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, built on three pillars: clinical fellowships, observerships, and knowledge exchange.

2025 Observership:

•Dr. Shonieka Cain – Medical Doctor

•Ms. Latasha Lewis – Registered Nurse

•Ms. Sheroline Primus – Registered Nurse

•Ms. Nazinga Quashie – Housekeeper

•Ms. Patricia John – Female Attendant

Commending the group, His Excellency Cenio Lewis, High Commissioner for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, noted the programme’s inclusivity:

“I wish to add though, that I see among this cohort of Observers-the inclusion of a House- keeper and an Attendant. I must say that I am really pleased to see this inclusion, as these roles in Health Care is very critical in SVG- proper use of equipment, cleanliness, waste disposal, simple as they may sound, are not on the margin of Health Care but are essential to the system.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs congratulates the participants and wishes them success as they gain valuable experience to enhance healthcare delivery at home.

This initiative reflects the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and underscores a shared commitment to capacity-building and healthcare excellence.