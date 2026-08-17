SVG under flash-flood watch as tropical wave affects island

The Meteorological Service at Argyle International Airport has officially issued a flash-flood watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, effective as of 12:00 noon today.

The watch comes as a tropical wave continues to traverse the islands, bringing a mix of scattered light to heavy showers, periods of light rain, and isolated thunderstorms. Forecasters anticipate rainfall accumulations of 50-75mm (approximately 2-3 inches) over the next six hours, with the potential for even higher amounts in mountainous terrain.

This current advisory is an upgrade from a previous weather alert that had indicated a lower risk of flooding for the islands. Under the current schedule, the flash-flood watch will remain in effect until 6:00 pm today, Monday, August 17th.

Authorities are urging residents and motorists in areas prone to landslides and flooding, as well as those located near rivers and streams, to remain vigilant and prepared for potential hazards. A flood watch is specifically issued when environmental conditions are favorable for flooding to occur during the designated period.

The public is advised that this flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if weather conditions warrant further action.