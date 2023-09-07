SVG signs MOU with University of Guyana

At the conclusion of the OECS Fast Strategy Summit, held in this country on August 31 and September 1, 2023 in the NIS Conference Room, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the University of Guyana.

The MOU facilitates both countries by facilitating the development and implementation of programs impacting general areas of food and nutrition security of mutual interest, collaborating to secure financing for programs for further development of business opportunities, and providing technical expertise to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ministry of Agriculture.

Among other general areas of cooperation, the agreement will provide accredited training for categories of specialists involved in farming, extension services, agro-processing, herbalists, and other health and personal care professionals involved in the prescription of herbal preparations in the form of health supplements, personal care products, and bioactive beverages.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour, praised the Government and people of Guyana, saying that additional students will be sent to Guyana. Minister Caesar stated, “Over the last five years, we have sent approximately ten young persons from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to study Agriculture in Guyana.” Minister Caesar emphasized the significance of developing a diverse platform capable of transferring human resources.

Dr. Lawrence Lewis, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry at The University of Guyana, revealed that the university is leading in a number of areas, including research; aquaponics and aquaculture, with an analysis of returns on investment on fish harvested and vegetables grown; and using local feed to grow fish, livestock, and ruminants. The Dean also revealed that the Faculty of Agriculture has begun biotechnological procedures such as line development in Sweet potato and biodiversity. BSc. and Associate Degree of Science in Forestry (Animal Science and Agronomy), BSc. in Food Science, BSc. in Agri Entrepreneurship and Management, MSc. in Agro-Technology and Business, and a PhD in Biodiversity are among the courses available.

Prof. Leonard O’Garro, Plant Pathologist, Biotechnologist, and Regional Agribusiness Advisor, is also a signatory to this mutual agreement and an advocate for relationships that promote agricultural development.