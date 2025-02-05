SVG Unveils Plans for Its Inaugural Sailing Week in April 2025

‘SVG SAILING WEEK’ IS THE CARIBBEAN’S NEWEST SAILING EVENT

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is proud to unveil its first-ever SVG Sailing Week, a week-long celebration of sailing, culture and maritime heritage, scheduled for April 13–21, 2025. This highly anticipated event builds on the rich legacy of the renowned Bequia Easter Regatta, expanding the tradition into a multi-island experience that promises to captivate competitive sailors and travel enthusiasts alike.

Beginning on the mainland, SVG Sailing Week will take participants on a breathtaking journey through the archipelago’s islands and cays, featuring world-class coastal and inter-island racing against the backdrop of volcanic landscapes and pristine turquoise waters. From the secluded Mayreau, to the luxurious Canouan, the yachting hub of Union Island, and of course the ever-popular Bequia, the regatta promises a sailor’s paradise experience.

The event features two dynamic race series:

The Bougainvillea Cup (April 13th–15th) – A thrilling three-day regatta that starts on the mainland and takes sailors through the captivating waters of the Grenadines, with race legs to Union Island, Mayreau, and Canouan. The event will culminate in a festive gathering, bringing together competitors and spectators to experience the unique Vincy culture.

The Bequia Easter Regatta (April 16th–21st)– This historic event returns in grand style, featuring the iconic Around Bequia Race and the Admiralty Bay Triangle. The competition will conclude with a grand prize-giving ceremony and farewell party.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Carlos James, hailed the event as a transformative addition to SVG’s tourism product. “SVG Sailing Week is more than just a regatta—it’s an opportunity to showcase our islands as a premier sailing destination. With our unmatched natural beauty and deep maritime heritage, we are positioning St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a must-visit for global sailors and adventure seekers alike. Central to this vision is our collaboration with local stakeholders and boatmen, who play a vital role in carrying the festival, especially in preserving the rich traditions of the world-renowned Bequia Easter Regatta.

Annette Mark, CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, emphasized the significance of the event in elevating SVG’s global appeal. “St. Vincent and the Grenadines has long been a hidden gem in the world of sailing with our clear waters, unspoiled anchorages, and unparalleled diversity of islands to explore. With the launch of SVG Sailing Week, we are embracing our natural strengths to position ourselves as the premier destination for sailing in the Caribbean.”

To further strengthen its commitment to becoming a leader of sailing in the region, SVG recently joined the Caribbean Sailing Association, the region’s governing and promotional body for the sport in the Caribbean.

An immersion in culture and heritage

Beyond the races, SVG Sailing Week offers a vibrant cultural immersion. Sailors and visitors can look forward to lively post-race events featuring local music, authentic Caribbean cuisine, and island-style festivities. The event will also highlight Vincentian maritime heritage, such as Bequia’s celebrated boat-building history which features local shipyards producing handcrafted wooden boats which are still active today.

Everyone is invited to be part of the experience

Whether a seasoned sailor, an adventure traveller, or simply seeking a new Caribbean experience, SVG Sailing Week has something for everyone. Participants can complement their racing experience with SVG’s wide array of attractions, including hiking lush rainforest trails, snorkeling in marine sanctuaries, and unwinding on secluded beaches.

Mark noted that the destination is targeting sailors from around the globe in efforts to continue to grow the sector. “We are thrilled to welcome the global sailing community to discover the unparalleled beauty, culture, and spirit of our islands. This is more than a regatta—it’s a celebration of what makes St. Vincent and the Grenadines unique,” she said.